Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

Amcor plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AMCR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Amcor plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR): Trading Information Today

Although AMCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.47 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0086 over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMCR is forecast to be at a low of $11.5 and a high of $14.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) projections and forecasts

Amcor plc share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.39 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +15.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.29 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Amcor plc to make $3.2 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 Billion and $3.12 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7%. Amcor plc earnings are expected to increase by 6.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.66% per year for the next five years.

AMCR Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 3.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Amcor plc shares, and 39.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.67%. Amcor plc stock is held by 745 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 106.86 Million shares worth $1.25 Billion.

State Street Corporation, with 5.95% or 92.95 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 31428889 shares worth $369.92 Million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held roughly 23.1 Million shares worth around $269.75 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.