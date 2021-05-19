Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2,468,301 shares of the Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.2, and it changed around -$0.79 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.6 Billion. MO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.59, offering almost -6.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.17% since then. We note from Altria Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.55 Million.

Altria Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Altria Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): Trading Information Today

Although MO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $50.76 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0012 over the last five days. On the other hand, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.51, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MO is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) projections and forecasts

Altria Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.95 percent over the past six months and at a 5.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +7.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.4 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. to make $5.8 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.04 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2%. Altria Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 470.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.35% per year for the next five years.

MO Dividend Yield

Altria Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 29, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was $3.44. It is important to note, however, that the 6.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.57% per year.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Altria Group, Inc. shares, and 61.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.37%. Altria Group, Inc. stock is held by 2141 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 152.25 Million shares worth $7.79 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.5% or 138.76 Million shares worth $7.1 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 52412387 shares worth $2.15 Billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 41.28 Million shares worth around $2.11 Billion, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.