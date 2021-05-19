Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 813,291 shares of the Altimeter Growth Corp.(NASDAQ:AGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.1, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $696.88 Million. AGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.11, offering almost -63.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.79% since then. We note from Altimeter Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 197.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.86 Million.

Altimeter Growth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Altimeter Growth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Altimeter Growth Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.77% of Altimeter Growth Corp. shares, and 40.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.76%. Altimeter Growth Corp. stock is held by 62 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 5% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $29.25 Million.

Third Point, LLC, with 3.2% or 1.6 Million shares worth $18.72 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 18881 shares worth $220.91 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held roughly 18Thousand shares worth around $210.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.