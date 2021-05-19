Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 18,555,649 shares of the Airbnb, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $135.02, and it changed around $2.52 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.37 Billion. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.94, offering almost -62.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.01% since then. We note from Airbnb, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 Million.

Airbnb, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.17 for the current quarter.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $119 and a high of $240. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +77.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Airbnb, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.5% of Airbnb, Inc. shares, and 51.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.91%. Airbnb, Inc. stock is held by 586 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 9.3% of the shares, which is about 11.23 Million shares worth $1.65 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.78% or 5.77 Million shares worth $846.94 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 5060452 shares worth $951.06 Million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $305.23 Million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.