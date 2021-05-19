Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,013,492 shares of the Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALRN) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.07 Million. ALRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -100.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.315, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.39% since then. We note from Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 Million.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALRN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 225.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALRN is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +306.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.2%. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 49.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.1% per year for the next five years.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.79% of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 29.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.44%. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 7.61 Million shares worth $7.91 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.7% or 634.38 Thousand shares worth $659.76 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 895522 shares worth $1.28 Million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 237.6 Thousand shares worth around $247.1 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.