1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,424,801 shares of the 1Life Healthcare, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONEM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.08, and it changed around $1.1 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.96 Billion. ONEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.82, offering almost -75.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.18% since then. We note from 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 749.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONEM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM): Trading Information

Instantly ONEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.28 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.1212 over the last five days. On the other hand, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 53.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONEM is forecast to be at a low of $46 and a high of $63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) projections and forecasts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.07 percent over the past six months and at a -2.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +62.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect 1Life Healthcare, Inc. to make $117.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.76 Million and $78Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -74.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.16% of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares, and 97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.28%. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stock is held by 318 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 14.25% of the shares, which is about 19.56 Million shares worth $853.67 Million.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 9.92% or 13.61 Million shares worth $594.19 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 28, 2021. The former held 4078663 shares worth $193.78 Million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.24 Million shares worth around $97.92 Million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.