ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 4,672,656 shares of the ZK International Group Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:ZKIN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.85, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.11 Million. ZKIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.6, offering almost -201.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.35% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 575Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Trading Information Today

Instantly ZKIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.24- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.89% year-to-date, but still down -0.002 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 624.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 136.03 day(s).

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.4%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.43% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 68.87 Thousand shares worth $641.88 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.23% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $124.92 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 19752 shares worth $122.66 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9.53 Thousand shares worth around $88.81 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.