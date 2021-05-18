Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In? – Marketing Sentinel

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,296,723 shares of the Zhihu Inc.(NYSE:ZH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.91, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.44 Billion. ZH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.26, offering almost -17.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from Zhihu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 Million.

Zhihu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zhihu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Zhihu Inc. shares, and 0.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.92%. Zhihu Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 200Thousand shares worth $1.62 Million.

