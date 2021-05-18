Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2,558,795 shares of the Yalla Group Limited(NYSE:YALA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.36, and it changed around -$1.77 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64 Billion. YALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.35, offering almost -125.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.9% since then. We note from Yalla Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.8 Million.

Yalla Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): Trading Information

Although YALA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.10 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.0609 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YALA is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +63.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yalla Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -113% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 55% per year for the next five years.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares, and 11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11%. Yalla Group Limited stock is held by 37 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 350Thousand shares worth $5.02 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.18% or 219.3 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 161618 shares worth $3.51 Million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd held roughly 62.36 Thousand shares worth around $1.56 Million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.