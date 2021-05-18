Why eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 581,840 shares of the eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $175.98 Million. EMAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.42, offering almost -122.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.51% since then. We note from eMagin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 901.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

eMagin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EMAN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eMagin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN): Trading Information Today

Instantly EMAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.50- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0517 over the last five days. On the other hand, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 104.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMAN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +104.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 104.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) projections and forecasts

eMagin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +107.96 percent over the past six months and at a 36.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.1%. eMagin Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -112.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.13% of eMagin Corporation shares, and 22.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.2%. eMagin Corporation stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 2.75 Million shares worth $10.3 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 1.55% or 1.12 Million shares worth $4.19 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1904150 shares worth $3.14 Million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 734.91 Thousand shares worth around $1.21 Million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.