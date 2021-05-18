Why Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,487,743 shares of the Comstock Mining Inc.(NYSE:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 2. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.77 Million. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -188.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.86% since then. We note from Comstock Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 897.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.64 Million.

Comstock Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LODE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE): Trading Information

Instantly LODE has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.68- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.069 over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 171.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LODE is forecast to be at a low of $9.25 and a high of $9.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +171.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 171.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.4%. Comstock Mining Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 349.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.29% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares, and 8.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.91%. Comstock Mining Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 751.28 Thousand shares worth $781.33 Thousand.

Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management, with 0.74% or 314.01 Thousand shares worth $326.57 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 173371 shares worth $937.94 Thousand, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 157.84 Thousand shares worth around $722.93 Thousand, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.