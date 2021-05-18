Why BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

BioHiTech Global, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BHTG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG): Trading Information Today

Instantly BHTG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.39 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0817 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 284.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 226.1 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 300.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHTG is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +319.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 281.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) projections and forecasts

BioHiTech Global, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +2.4 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BioHiTech Global, Inc. to make $2.05 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 Million and $1.13 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2%. BioHiTech Global, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.49% of BioHiTech Global, Inc. shares, and 3.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.99%. BioHiTech Global, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 353.38 Thousand shares worth $554.8 Thousand.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.8% or 118.69 Thousand shares worth $186.34 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 91923 shares worth $144.32 Thousand, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 58.89 Thousand shares worth around $65.96 Thousand, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.