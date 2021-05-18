Why Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 905,510 shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.43 Million. KERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.49, offering almost -217.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.06% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 Million.

Akerna Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KERN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Akerna Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN): Trading Information Today

Although KERN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.85- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0282 over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 190.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $10.5 and a high of $10.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +190.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 190.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Akerna Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 19.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.37% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 15.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.51%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.92% of the shares, which is about 1.28 Million shares worth $4.14 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.79% or 387.13 Thousand shares worth $1.25 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 450365 shares worth $2.22 Million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held roughly 212.73 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.