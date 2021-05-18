Why AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,608,460 shares of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.54 Million. ACRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -149.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.41% since then. We note from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 Million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX): Trading Information

Instantly ACRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.22 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0536 over the last five days. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 465.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +662.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 238.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $1.81 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $386Million and $2.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 174.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.88% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 28.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.83%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.39% of the shares, which is about 7.61 Million shares worth $12.94 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.3% or 5.12 Million shares worth $8.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2434573 shares worth $3.02 Million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.37 Million shares worth around $4.02 Million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.