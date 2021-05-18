VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,360,824 shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $427.95 Million. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -41.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.44% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 Million.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN): Trading Information

Instantly VTGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.54- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.1107 over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 166.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +166.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.6%. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 63.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.7%. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 9.36 Million shares worth $18.16 Million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 6.53% or 9.36 Million shares worth $18.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2608400 shares worth $5.53 Million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $4.46 Million, which represents about 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.