Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 17,646,034 shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.31, and it changed around -$0.93 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.5 Billion. VIPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46, offering almost -89.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.75% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.88 Million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS): Trading Information

Although VIPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.53 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.057 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) projections and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.75 percent over the past six months and at a 26.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.33 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $4.74 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.68 Billion and $3.6 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.5%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 45% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.98% per year for the next five years.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.76% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, and 59.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.25%. Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is held by 540 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.31% of the shares, which is about 44.56 Million shares worth $1.25 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 3.39% or 20.64 Million shares worth $580.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5716683 shares worth $156.75 Million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.6 Million shares worth around $153.52 Million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.