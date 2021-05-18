ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 17,891,354 shares of the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.28, and it changed around $1.87 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.36 Billion. VIAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.97, offering almost -153.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.28% since then. We note from ViacomCBS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.01 Million.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended VIAC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): Trading Information Today

Instantly VIAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.72 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIAC is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +123.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) projections and forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.32 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -23.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -14.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.47 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. to make $6.56 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $6.28 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.3%. ViacomCBS Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.44% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VIAC Dividend Yield

ViacomCBS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.82% per year.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.7% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares, and 83.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.42%. ViacomCBS Inc. stock is held by 1231 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 60.45 Million shares worth $2.73 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.14% or 43.22 Million shares worth $1.61 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15396129 shares worth $573.66 Million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 12.21 Million shares worth around $454.97 Million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.