Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Forecast 2021: $10.57 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,519,491 shares of the Vermilion Energy Inc.(NYSE:VET) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.06, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29 Billion. VET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.92, offering almost -10.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.57% since then. We note from Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 Million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended VET as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET): Trading Information Today

Although VET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.28- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.0499 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VET is forecast to be at a low of $6.56 and a high of $10.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) projections and forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +166.78 percent over the past six months and at a 106.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +173.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -69% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.21 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. to make $201.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.72%. Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 136.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.76% per year for the next five years.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, and 20.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.72%. Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.73% of the shares, which is about 4.35 Million shares worth $31.7 Million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 1.53% or 2.43 Million shares worth $17.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1874603 shares worth $8.21 Million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 983.5 Thousand shares worth around $4.38 Million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.