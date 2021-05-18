Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Forecast 2021: $27.2 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,389,964 shares of the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.(NYSE:TRQ) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.73, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.36 Billion. TRQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.2, offering almost -8.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.9% since then. We note from Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 548.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TRQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ): Trading Information

Instantly TRQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.51 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.1991 over the last five days. On the other hand, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.66, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRQ is forecast to be at a low of $14.88 and a high of $27.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.5%. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 370% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2% per year for the next five years.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.81% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, and 32.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.53%. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 18.67 Million shares worth $231.83 Million.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with 4.07% or 8.18 Million shares worth $101.63 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3692219 shares worth $40.61 Million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund held roughly 2.05 Million shares worth around $25.46 Million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.