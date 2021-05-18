TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3,633,748 shares of the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.26, and it changed around -$1.77 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.25 Million. TPGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.28, offering almost -179.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.39% since then. We note from TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 881.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 103.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPGY is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 103.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. shares, and 90.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.77%. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 4.96 Million shares worth $97.06 Million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with 9.57% or 3.35 Million shares worth $86.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 90000 shares worth $2.33 Million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 52.2 Thousand shares worth around $1.35 Million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.