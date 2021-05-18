TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3,633,748 shares of the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.26, and it changed around -$1.77 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.25 Million. TPGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.28, offering almost -179.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.39% since then. We note from TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 881.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 103.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPGY is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 103.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. shares, and 90.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.77%. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 4.96 Million shares worth $97.06 Million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with 9.57% or 3.35 Million shares worth $86.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 90000 shares worth $2.33 Million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 52.2 Thousand shares worth around $1.35 Million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.