The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Forecast 2021: $1000 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,166,862 shares of the The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $507.64, and it changed around -$9.85 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.13 Billion. TTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $972.8, offering almost -91.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $190.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.51% since then. We note from The Trade Desk, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 793.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 887.57 Million.

The Trade Desk, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Trade Desk, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD): Trading Information

Although TTD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $524.2 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0368 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $665.94, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $257 and a high of $1000. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $255.08 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. to make $277.99 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $139.36 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.8%. The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 118.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32% per year for the next five years.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of The Trade Desk, Inc. shares, and 70.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.43%. The Trade Desk, Inc. stock is held by 977 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 4.13 Million shares worth $2.69 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.82% or 3.8 Million shares worth $3.05 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1180689 shares worth $945.73 Million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $845.92 Million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.