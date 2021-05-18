The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 727,027 shares of the The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.36 Million. XONE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.48, offering almost -242.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.59% since then. We note from The ExOne Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 677.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE): Trading Information Today

Instantly XONE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.48 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0541 over the last five days. On the other hand, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XONE is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +157.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 90.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.7%. The ExOne Company earnings are expected to increase by 7.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.49% per year for the next five years.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.14% of The ExOne Company shares, and 45.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.95%. The ExOne Company stock is held by 141 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 2.68 Million shares worth $83.95 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 6.69% or 1.48 Million shares worth $46.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1488995 shares worth $34.62 Million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 848Thousand shares worth around $19.72 Million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.