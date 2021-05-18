The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 727,027 shares of the The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.36 Million. XONE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.48, offering almost -242.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.59% since then. We note from The ExOne Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 677.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE): Trading Information Today

Instantly XONE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.48 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0541 over the last five days. On the other hand, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XONE is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +157.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 90.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.7%. The ExOne Company earnings are expected to increase by 7.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.49% per year for the next five years.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.14% of The ExOne Company shares, and 45.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.95%. The ExOne Company stock is held by 141 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 2.68 Million shares worth $83.95 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 6.69% or 1.48 Million shares worth $46.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1488995 shares worth $34.62 Million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 848Thousand shares worth around $19.72 Million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.