The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,500,491 shares of the The Children’s Place, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.03, and it changed around $12.39 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32 Billion. PLCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.37, offering almost -1.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.25% since then. We note from The Children’s Place, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 441.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.82 Million.

The Children’s Place, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PLCE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Children’s Place, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE): Trading Information

Instantly PLCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $91.38 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.1565 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLCE is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $150. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) projections and forecasts

The Children’s Place, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +202.22 percent over the past six months and at a 194.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +87.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $333.11 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. to make $401Million in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $270.6 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.3%. The Children’s Place, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -304.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -7.1% per year for the next five years.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.03% of The Children’s Place, Inc. shares, and 119.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 126.82%. The Children’s Place, Inc. stock is held by 264 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.62% of the shares, which is about 2.29 Million shares worth $114.75 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 8.34% or 1.22 Million shares worth $61.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 973340 shares worth $67.84 Million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 396.4 Thousand shares worth around $19.86 Million, which represents about 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.