Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 18,201,485 shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.6, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.41 Billion. TME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.25, offering almost -106.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.13% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.35 Million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TME as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): Trading Information Today

Instantly TME has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.99 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0356 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.34, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 75.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TME is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $38.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +146.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) projections and forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.32 percent over the past six months and at a 0% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to make $1.42 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings are expected to increase by 3.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.96% per year for the next five years.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.76% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, and 65.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.06%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock is held by 573 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 48.11 Million shares worth $925.68 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.51% or 46.03 Million shares worth $943.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7679722 shares worth $147.76 Million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.16 Million shares worth around $163.74 Million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.