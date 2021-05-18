Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,367,847 shares of the Tecnoglass Inc.(NASDAQ:TGLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.19, and it changed around $0.76 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $819.53 Million. TGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.57, offering almost -2.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.43% since then. We note from Tecnoglass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 268.64 Million.

Tecnoglass Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TGLS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS): Trading Information

Instantly TGLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.22 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.0724 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 203.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGLS is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) projections and forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +190.37 percent over the past six months and at a 45.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.22 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. to make $107.77 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $81.94 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.6%. Tecnoglass Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -5.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.94% per year for the next five years.

TGLS Dividend Yield

Tecnoglass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.32% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares, and 18.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.6%. Tecnoglass Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with American Century Companies, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.74% of the shares, which is about 2.74 Million shares worth $32.9 Million.

Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC, with 1.75% or 834.61 Thousand shares worth $10.03 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2205000 shares worth $26.5 Million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 500Thousand shares worth around $6.01 Million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.