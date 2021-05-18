Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 987,181 shares of the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.83 Million. SRGA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -152.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.01% since then. We note from Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRGA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA): Trading Information Today

Instantly SRGA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.75 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.1029 over the last five days. On the other hand, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 200% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRGA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +409.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 91.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.85 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to make $28.85 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.74 Million and $27.93 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.59%. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.48% of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. shares, and 67.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.56%. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 6.5 Million shares worth $14.18 Million.

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC, with 5.82% or 6.42 Million shares worth $14.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2607381 shares worth $6.36 Million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.33 Million shares worth around $5.1 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.