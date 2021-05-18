Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,006,114 shares of the Superior Drilling Products, Inc.(NYSE:SDPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.14 Million. SDPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.44, offering almost -84.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 319.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SDPI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI): Trading Information

Instantly SDPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.22 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0411 over the last five days. On the other hand, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 404.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 286.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDPI is forecast to be at a low of $1.3 and a high of $1.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) projections and forecasts

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +75.64 percent over the past six months and at a 0% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -600% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to make $2.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.36 Million and $2.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.6%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -260.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.45% of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. shares, and 5.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.23%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 492.02 Thousand shares worth $297.53 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.4% or 359.7 Thousand shares worth $217.51 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 166100 shares worth $100.44 Thousand, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 122.8 Thousand shares worth around $74.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.