SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 983,660 shares of the SunCoke Energy, Inc.(NYSE:SXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.6, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.63 Million. SXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.7, offering almost -1.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.34% since then. We note from SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SXC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SunCoke Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC): Trading Information

Instantly SXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.78- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.0026 over the last five days. On the other hand, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SXC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) projections and forecasts

SunCoke Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +112.29 percent over the past six months and at a 5000% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 49.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +12.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 325% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.45 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SunCoke Energy, Inc. to make $331.75 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $338Million and $246.55 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.3%. SunCoke Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 102.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8% per year for the next five years.

SXC Dividend Yield

SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of SunCoke Energy, Inc. shares, and 83.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.57%. SunCoke Energy, Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.77% of the shares, which is about 13.08 Million shares worth $56.9 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.24% or 5.18 Million shares worth $22.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5530119 shares worth $38.77 Million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 3.67 Million shares worth around $25.71 Million, which represents about 4.42% of the total shares outstanding.