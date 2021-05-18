Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2,408,604 shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:SMMT) were traded, and its beta was 0.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.85, and it changed around $1.44 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $568.05 Million. SMMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.3, offering almost -79.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.72% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 220.25 Million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT): Trading Information

Instantly SMMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.43- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.221 over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 672.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -41.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMMT is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -41.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. to make $4.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.41 Million and $4.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Summit Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -80.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.16% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.41%. Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Polar Capital Holdings Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.99% of the shares, which is about 5.8 Million shares worth $27.26 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.88% or 730.61 Thousand shares worth $3.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 690849 shares worth $4.06 Million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 533.36 Thousand shares worth around $2.51 Million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.