Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,937,807 shares of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPPI) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.44, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $554.78 Million. SPPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -52.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.3% since then. We note from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 Million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPPI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI): Trading Information

Although SPPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.57- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.1205 over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 184.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPPI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 65.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.99%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.44% of the shares, which is about 28.17 Million shares worth $91.85 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.82% or 12.63 Million shares worth $41.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9733932 shares worth $31.73 Million, making up 6.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 8.62 Million shares worth around $28.1 Million, which represents about 5.34% of the total shares outstanding.