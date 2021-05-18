Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 54.7% Increase

In today’s recent session, 7,897,298 shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.41, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64 Billion. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -1.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.33% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.76 Million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN): Trading Information Today

Instantly SWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.47- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.12 over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.35, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to decrease by -428.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 90.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.05%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 391 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.78% of the shares, which is about 100.02 Million shares worth $298.05 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.86% or 87.02 Million shares worth $259.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 50360100 shares worth $189.86 Million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 43.16 Million shares worth around $200.68 Million, which represents about 6.38% of the total shares outstanding.