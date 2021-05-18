Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 965,543 shares of the Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.6, and it changed around $0.73 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.34 Billion. SONO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.72, offering almost -29.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.92% since then. We note from Sonos, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 Million.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO): Trading Information Today

Instantly SONO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.29 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.0077 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONO is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.2%. Sonos, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -298.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.6% per year for the next five years.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Sonos, Inc. shares, and 80.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.74%. Sonos, Inc. stock is held by 440 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 11.7 Million shares worth $438.42 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.8% or 10.97 Million shares worth $410.88 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3008251 shares worth $70.36 Million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $109.91 Million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.