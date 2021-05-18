Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,176,957 shares of the Shift4 Payments, Inc.(NYSE:FOUR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.65, and it changed around $2.86 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.93 Billion. FOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.26, offering almost -15.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.97% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 924.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 935.94 Million.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FOUR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Shift4 Payments, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): Trading Information

Instantly FOUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $86.54 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0246 over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOUR is forecast to be at a low of $80 and a high of $114. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) projections and forecasts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +47.95 percent over the past six months and at a 162.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +150% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 425% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. to make $353.89 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $141.8 Million and $214.8 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 105.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Shift4 Payments, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.8% of Shift4 Payments, Inc. shares, and 98.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.05%. Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock is held by 259 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.55% of the shares, which is about 3.26 Million shares worth $267.09 Million.

Durable Capital Partners LP, with 6.81% or 2.94 Million shares worth $221.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1487597 shares worth $96.71 Million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $77.14 Million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.