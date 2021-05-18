Shares Of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 81.11%

In today’s recent session, 1,083,763 shares of the Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $303.69, and it changed around $6.49 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.33 Billion. TWLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $457.3, offering almost -50.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.33% since then. We note from Twilio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Twilio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TWLO as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Twilio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO): Trading Information Today

Instantly TWLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $308.6 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0079 over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $468.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWLO is forecast to be at a low of $350 and a high of $550. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) projections and forecasts

Twilio Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +4.04 percent over the past six months and at a -182.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -244.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -275% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $599.68 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Twilio Inc. to make $637.99 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $400.85 Million and $409.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.9%. Twilio Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.5% per year for the next five years.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Twilio Inc. shares, and 85.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.46%. Twilio Inc. stock is held by 1234 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 11.11 Million shares worth $3.79 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.94% or 9.65 Million shares worth $3.29 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3951408 shares worth $1.34 Billion, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 2.45 Million shares worth around $880.94 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.