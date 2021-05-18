Shares Of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 38.89%

In today’s recent session, 1,021,810 shares of the Tattooed Chef, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTCF) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.44, and it changed around $1.43 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59 Billion. TTCF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.64, offering almost -47.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.37% since then. We note from Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TTCF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF): Trading Information Today

Instantly TTCF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.40 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.1212 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTCF is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tattooed Chef, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -22.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.31% of Tattooed Chef, Inc. shares, and 12.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.42%. Tattooed Chef, Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Falcon Edge Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.68% of the shares, which is about 2.98 Million shares worth $68.25 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.89% or 1.53 Million shares worth $29.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 542800 shares worth $12.42 Million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 357.5 Thousand shares worth around $8.18 Million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.