Shares Of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 266.2%

In the last trading session, 1,289,064 shares of the C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.25, and it changed around $1.31 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.38 Billion. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.9, offering almost -245.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.74% since then. We note from C3.ai, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 Million.

C3.ai, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. C3.ai, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 154.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AI is forecast to be at a low of $84 and a high of $195. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +266.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. C3.ai, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -108.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.02% per year for the next five years.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.16% of C3.ai, Inc. shares, and 40.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.35%. C3.ai, Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.63% of the shares, which is about 16.21 Million shares worth $2.25 Billion.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC, with 11.1% or 10.81 Million shares worth $1.5 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 940126 shares worth $61.96 Million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 392.15 Thousand shares worth around $54.41 Million, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.