Shares Of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 542.46%

In the last trading session, 1,932,663 shares of the Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADVM) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $350.58 Million. ADVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.98, offering almost -653.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.68% since then. We note from Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 642.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.1 Million.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ADVM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM): Trading Information
Although ADVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.01- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.0428 over the last five days. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -0.6% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 120.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADVM is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +542.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.8%. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -37.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. shares, and 99.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100%. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.7% of the shares, which is about 9.5 Million shares worth $103.01 Million.
Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.17% or 8Million shares worth $86.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3593969 shares worth $35.44 Million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $26.86 Million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.