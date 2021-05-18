Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,814,503 shares of the Root, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROOT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.12, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.31 Billion. ROOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.48, offering almost -223.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from Root, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Root, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Root, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT): Trading Information

Although ROOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.77- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0349 over the last five days. On the other hand, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 84.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROOT is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +228.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Root, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.5% per year for the next five years.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.54% of Root, Inc. shares, and 58.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.15%. Root, Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.71% of the shares, which is about 9.26 Million shares worth $145.46 Million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 10.71% or 9.26 Million shares worth $145.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1282058 shares worth $17.29 Million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 764.48 Thousand shares worth around $12.01 Million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.