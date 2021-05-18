Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3,683,753 shares of the Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROKU) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $312.43, and it changed around -$3.52 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.36 Billion. ROKU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $486.72, offering almost -55.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $86.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.29% since then. We note from Roku, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 Million.

Roku, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ROKU as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Roku, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): Trading Information

Although ROKU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $323.5 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0366 over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $464.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROKU is forecast to be at a low of $300 and a high of $650. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +108.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) projections and forecasts

Roku, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +35.31 percent over the past six months and at a 300% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $490.56 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Roku, Inc. to make $549.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $320.77 Million and $315.43 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.9%. Roku, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Roku, Inc. shares, and 69.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.51%. Roku, Inc. stock is held by 1031 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 10.69 Million shares worth $3.55 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.82% or 9.01 Million shares worth $2.99 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3795070 shares worth $1.24 Billion, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.07 Million shares worth around $1.02 Billion, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.