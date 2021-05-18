Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 683,527 shares of the Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.17 Million. RMTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -141.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.75% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 Million.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RMTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rockwell Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI): Trading Information Today

Although RMTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.96 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.018 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 464.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMTI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +491.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 437.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.04 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rockwell Medical, Inc. to make $21.52 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.41 Million and $15.28 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.2%. Rockwell Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38% per year for the next five years.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.21% of Rockwell Medical, Inc. shares, and 43.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.24%. Rockwell Medical, Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 4.91 Million shares worth $5.7 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.87% or 3.62 Million shares worth $4.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1814819 shares worth $2.11 Million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $1.49 Million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.