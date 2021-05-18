Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,185,562 shares of the Revolve Group, Inc.(NYSE:RVLV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.3, and it changed around $0.08 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.42 Billion. RVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.83, offering almost -18.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.86% since then. We note from Revolve Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 967.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Revolve Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RVLV as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Revolve Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV): Trading Information

Instantly RVLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $50.32 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.0179 over the last five days. On the other hand, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.31, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVLV is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.68 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Revolve Group, Inc. to make $175.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.07 Million and $142.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Revolve Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 977% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.05% per year for the next five years.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Revolve Group, Inc. shares, and 90.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.52%. Revolve Group, Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.93% of the shares, which is about 4.63 Million shares worth $144.23 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.19% or 2.21 Million shares worth $68.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1696450 shares worth $76.22 Million, making up 4.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 807.85 Thousand shares worth around $37.24 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.