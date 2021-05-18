Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,080,275 shares of the Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.06, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $733.38 Million. RXDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.62, offering almost -45.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.5% since then. We note from Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.28 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.85% of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 57.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.1%. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Eventide Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.73% of the shares, which is about 3.71 Million shares worth $67.82 Million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.43% or 3.26 Million shares worth $59.6 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 556200 shares worth $10.16 Million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 17.77 Thousand shares worth around $324.52 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.