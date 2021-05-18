Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,080,275 shares of the Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.06, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $733.38 Million. RXDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.62, offering almost -45.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.5% since then. We note from Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.28 Million.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.85% of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 57.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.1%. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Eventide Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.73% of the shares, which is about 3.71 Million shares worth $67.82 Million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.43% or 3.26 Million shares worth $59.6 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 556200 shares worth $10.16 Million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 17.77 Thousand shares worth around $324.52 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.