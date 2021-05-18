Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,124,377 shares of the Poshmark, Inc.(NASDAQ:POSH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.99, and it changed around -$2.59 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.55 Billion. POSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.98, offering almost -208.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.24% since then. We note from Poshmark, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 506.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Poshmark, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended POSH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Poshmark, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POSH is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +97.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Poshmark, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 108.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Poshmark, Inc. shares, and 26.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.85%. Poshmark, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Simplex Trading, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 2.94 Thousand shares worth $119.53 Thousand.

Cutler Group LP, with 0.01% or 1Thousand shares worth $40.6 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 226220 shares worth $15.79 Million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund held roughly 152.25 Thousand shares worth around $8.84 Million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.