Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,208,130 shares of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.59 Million. PLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.27, offering almost -36.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.55% since then. We note from Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 403.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG): Trading Information

Instantly PLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.94- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0556 over the last five days. On the other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 347.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 249.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -20.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLG is forecast to be at a low of $1.2 and a high of $6.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.8%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 77.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.72% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, and 33.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.59%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.69% of the shares, which is about 10.13 Million shares worth $47.02 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 12.79% or 9.47 Million shares worth $43.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 6392403 shares worth $23.78 Million, making up 8.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund held roughly 469.75 Thousand shares worth around $2.18 Million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.