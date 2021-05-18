Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 653,626 shares of the Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) have been traded, and its beta is 2.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.31 Million. PXLW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.67, offering almost -57.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.71% since then. We note from Pixelworks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.72 Million.

Pixelworks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PXLW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pixelworks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW): Trading Information Today

Although PXLW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.37- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PXLW is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) projections and forecasts

Pixelworks, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.19 percent over the past six months and at a 17.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pixelworks, Inc. to make $14.53 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.25 Million and $8.19 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.1%. Pixelworks, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -171.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.