Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,144,705 shares of the Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI) were traded, and its beta was 2.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.95, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39 Billion. PBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.5, offering almost -94.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.23% since then. We note from Pitney Bowes Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 Million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PBI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI): Trading Information

Instantly PBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.96- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0802 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBI is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) projections and forecasts

Pitney Bowes Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.54 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +25% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $891.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. to make $922.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $837.49 Million and $851.56 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.7%. Pitney Bowes Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -594% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PBI Dividend Yield

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.48% per year.