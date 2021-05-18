Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 4,772,370 shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.21, and it changed around $1.16 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.76 Billion. PSFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -60.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.38% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 Million.

Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Paysafe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Trading Information Today

Instantly PSFE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.5% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.38 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0192 over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Paysafe Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -15% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 20.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.49%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 167 institutions, with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 34.08% of the shares, which is about 50Million shares worth $675Million.

Third Point, LLC, with 28.29% or 41.5 Million shares worth $560.25 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 78303 shares worth $1.06 Million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund held roughly 59Thousand shares worth around $796.5 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.