OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 985,547 shares of the OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.06 Billion. OCFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.8, offering almost -86.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.61% since then. We note from OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 445.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.65 Million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OCFT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT): Trading Information Today

Instantly OCFT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.94 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1583 over the last five days. On the other hand, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.03, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCFT is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +93.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) projections and forecasts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.02 percent over the past six months and at a 12.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +7.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. to make $197.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111.68 Million and $139.99 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 23.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.19% per year for the next five years.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. shares, and 16.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.2%. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 22.36 Million shares worth $440.68 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 3.04% or 11.85 Million shares worth $233.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 18646751 shares worth $382.63 Million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.25 Million shares worth around $92.44 Million, which represents about 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.