ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,083,393 shares of the ObsEva SA(NASDAQ:OBSV) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.9, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.68 Million. OBSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.3, offering almost -117.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.855, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.03% since then. We note from ObsEva SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 955.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 Million.

ObsEva SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OBSV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ObsEva SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV): Trading Information

Instantly OBSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.97- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.0507 over the last five days. On the other hand, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 686.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 107.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 509.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBSV is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +727.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 313.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) projections and forecasts

ObsEva SA share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40.78 percent over the past six months and at a 37.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +41.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.2%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20%. ObsEva SA earnings are expected to increase by 33.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.8% of ObsEva SA shares, and 41.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.62%. ObsEva SA stock is held by 62 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 4.75 Million shares worth $9.88 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.97% or 4.59 Million shares worth $9.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 48444 shares worth $157.44 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13.76 Thousand shares worth around $53.66 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.