NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 843,751 shares of the NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $186, and it changed around $11 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.98 Billion. NVCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $194.75, offering almost -4.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.22% since then. We note from NovoCure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 673.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

NovoCure Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NVCR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NovoCure Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR): Trading Information Today

Instantly NVCR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $190.9 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0107 over the last five days. On the other hand, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $189.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVCR is forecast to be at a low of $110 and a high of $250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) projections and forecasts

NovoCure Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +41.69 percent over the past six months and at a -55.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -77.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. NovoCure Limited earnings are expected to increase by 205.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.42% of NovoCure Limited shares, and 75.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.76%. NovoCure Limited stock is held by 480 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.31% of the shares, which is about 9.63 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.82% or 9.12 Million shares worth $1.21 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7937462 shares worth $1.05 Billion, making up 7.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.62 Million shares worth around $478.7 Million, which represents about 3.5% of the total shares outstanding.